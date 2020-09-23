Warren County Clerk’s Office to start mailing absentee ballots this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you requested a mail-in ballot online and you live in Warren County, you should be receiving it soon.

“We just received the ballots from the state today,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said on Tuesday. “We will start processing them on Thursday.”

Yates said about 10,000 people requested a mail-in ballot. That number is down from June’s primary, probably because this time around early and in-person voting is an option.

“It is going to take two or three days to get all of them out. Probably mid-next week we will get everything sent out,” Yates explained.

You can click here to review your voting options in Warren County. It is not too late to request an absentee ballot, the deadline is October 9th. You can click here to request a mail-in ballot.

Early and in-person voting at SKyPAC starts on October 13 and runs through November 2. You can vote there Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will also be open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

There are six voting supercenters that will be open for in-person voting on election day. Anyone from Warren County can visit any of the six locations. Warren Central High School was recently added as a voting location on election day.

You may have seen advertisements about the need for poll workers. 13 news asked the Warren County Clerk if they were still needed, and she said they are well off right now.

“We have probably 900 applications,” Yates said, “So we are pulling from those applications and I feel like from what information we have, we will have everything staffed up.”

As far as when election results will come in, Yates explained that the majority of the votes will be counted by the end of election day. You are still able to mail in a ballot on November 3rd, and those votes have until November 6th to be counted.

“So, we won’t have total results on election night but we will have the majority,” Yates said.

Tuesday was also National Register to Vote Day. It is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of every September. You can click here to register to vote. The deadline to register and still be able to still vote in Kentucky’s November election is October 5.

