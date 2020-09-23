Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 796 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear said he believed the general public deserved to see the evidence and facts related to the Breonna Taylor case, and requested Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the information.

The Governor reported 796 new cases of the virus Wednesday raising the total to 63,517.

Beshear reported five deaths raising the death toll to 1,124.

Gov. Beshear Update

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, discusses Breonna Taylor grand jury report

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

