WATCH - Showers Continue into Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta wasted little time arriving in Bowling Green today! We dried out this afternoon, but there’s more rain on the way late night into Thursday.

The heaviest rainfall from Beta’s remnants will stay south and east of Bowling Green, however, we will see occasional showers through Thursday night. With clouds lingering, temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday. Once we rid ourselves of Beta’s remnants Friday, readings will bounce back to near seasonal levels. Only a small chance for a spotty shower remains for Friday.

The weekend looks warm, with afternoon readings soaring into the 80s! Saturday appears dry before another shot at rain on Sunday.

Moving into next week, we see a cooling trend after a cold front eases through. In fact, we could be looking at some of our coolest temperatures of the young Fall season as we close out September and head into October!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 71, Low 60, winds E-6

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a T/Shower. High 78, Low 63, winds SE-4

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 69

Wednesday’s Low: 60

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (2010)

Record Low: 37 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 1.56″ (-1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+8.94″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Count: 37)

Pollen: High (4.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

