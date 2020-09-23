Advertisement

WATCH - Showers Continue into Thursday

Warming Trend for the Weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta wasted little time arriving in Bowling Green today! We dried out this afternoon, but there’s more rain on the way late night into Thursday.

The heaviest rainfall from Beta’s remnants will stay south and east of Bowling Green, however, we will see occasional showers through Thursday night. With clouds lingering, temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday. Once we rid ourselves of Beta’s remnants Friday, readings will bounce back to near seasonal levels. Only a small chance for a spotty shower remains for Friday.

The weekend looks warm, with afternoon readings soaring into the 80s! Saturday appears dry before another shot at rain on Sunday.

Moving into next week, we see a cooling trend after a cold front eases through. In fact, we could be looking at some of our coolest temperatures of the young Fall season as we close out September and head into October!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 71, Low 60, winds E-6

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a T/Shower. High 78, Low 63, winds SE-4

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 69

Wednesday’s Low: 60

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (2010)

Record Low: 37 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 1.56″ (-1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+8.94″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 5 / Small Particulate Count: 37)

Pollen: High (4.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.

Forecast

WATCH - Clouds Make a Comeback

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shane Holinde
Temps stay mild as we stay dry one more day

Forecast

WATCH - A Terrific Tuesday!

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Fall begins on a gorgeous note!

Weather

A comfortable and quiet start to the work week!

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A nice start to the week before rain returns to the region!

Latest News

Weather

Sunny And The 70’s

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More fall weather for the rest of the weekend and it continues into the new week.

Weather

WATCH - More Prime Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air

Weather

A Taste Of Fall

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
As the cold front made way we are watching temperatures fall and will stay cool for the weekend.