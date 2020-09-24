Advertisement

Arrest warrants issued in double murder in Monroe County

Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.
Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.(Kentucky State Police)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monroe County, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.

Police are searching for Edward Whitledge (29) of Bakersfield, CA, he stands at 6′2″ and weighs approximately 188 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Whitledge has an active arrest warrant for two counts of Murder.

Police are also searching for Kayla Spivey (28) of Hiham, TN she stands at 5′4″ and is approximately 145 lbs with brown eyes and red hair.

Spivey has an active arrest warrant for two counts of complicity to commit murder.

Police say they were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima, with a Tennessee license plate # DP68781.

KSP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Whitledge and Spivey who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts they ask that you contact Post 15 at 1(800) 222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency, do not attempt to approach.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Saundra Ardrey, who marched with MLK Jr. and met Rosa Parks, weighs in on Taylor case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“You know, we have not been given the full details of what the Attorney General presented to the grand jury. And I think Governor Beshear, as well as others are calling for a full disclosure of the information so that perhaps we can better understand this decision,” said Ardery.

News

Pet Adoptions during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Warren County Humane Society is busting at the seems.

News

One year later: Few leads as authorities, family search for missing Monroe Co. woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
It’s been nearly 365 days since Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run was last seen.

News

Kentucky governor condemns shootings of officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.”

Latest News

News

Digital exclusive: Extended interview on grand jury process, indictments, analyzing charges and more

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Med Center Health to match contributions to Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Med Center Health announced Thursday it will match contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000, to the recently established Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund.

News

Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths; 7 from Warren County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

McConnell, Guthrie, Rogers, Comer introduce Cumberland Parkway legislation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Legislation introduced Thursday would begin the process of designating the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway as a federal spur of Interstate-65.

News

Digital exclusive: Extended interview on grand jury process, indictments, analyzing charges and more

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News reporter Kelly Dean spoke with a local attorney who explained the grand jury process and the indictment charge in the Breonna Taylor investigation.