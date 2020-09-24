Arrest warrants issued in double murder in Monroe County

Monroe County, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.

Police are searching for Edward Whitledge (29) of Bakersfield, CA, he stands at 6′2″ and weighs approximately 188 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Whitledge has an active arrest warrant for two counts of Murder.

Police are also searching for Kayla Spivey (28) of Hiham, TN she stands at 5′4″ and is approximately 145 lbs with brown eyes and red hair.

Spivey has an active arrest warrant for two counts of complicity to commit murder.

Police say they were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima, with a Tennessee license plate # DP68781.

KSP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Whitledge and Spivey who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts they ask that you contact Post 15 at 1(800) 222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency, do not attempt to approach.

