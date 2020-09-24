Advertisement

Breaking down the process of a grand jury, indictment from Breonna Taylor investigation

Grand Jury decision
Grand Jury decision(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison the only one of the three officers indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on three counts of wanton endangerment first degree for “blindly firing” into Taylor’s neighboring apartment where three people were inside. If convicted, Hankison could face up to 15 years in prison.

Again, his charges were not related specifically to Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury is usually made up of 12 randomly selected people. In this case, they listened to all the evidence presented by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

“A prosecutor has a lot of influence over that grand jury, but at the end of the day I would hope and I do believe that extra care was given in this particular case because it has received so much media attention that they presented as much to this grand jury," said local attorney, Alan Simpson.

The standard for indicting a person is ‘probable cause’ which is a reason based on facts that a crime has been committed. Nine jurors must agree on the indictments handed down.

“A prosecutor can present the case to a grand jury knowing that they have probable cause, but if they know that they can’t prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt, and actually have a reasonable belief that they can get a conviction, then they have an ethical obligation to not even seek an indictment," said Simpson.

With no body cameras and some inclusive reports, Simpson says it would be difficult to hand down an indictment with greater charges, based on what he knows at this time.

“When you analyze this from a legal basis which is what you have to do, it is clear that Mr. Walker and these officers had a right to basically shoot at each other at that point, and unfortunately Breonna Taylor is the casualty of all of that,” said Simpson.

“The ballistics that the FBI did, not the local police, not even Kentucky State Police, was inclusive as to whether one of the rounds that he fired actually struck Breonna Taylor,” said Simpson. “The death of Breonna Taylor is an absolute tragedy, but when you process the legal ramifications and the legal elements of murder, manslaughter, reckless homicide and you can’t trace the bullet to the person has been charged with wanton endangerment, then the only charge you’re going to have is wanton endangerment.”

The early morning of March 13 lacks bodycam footage as LMPD served a legally obtained ‘no-knock’ warrant which Cameron said one independent witness corroborated that police did announce themselves; however other neighbors say otherwise.

Outcries of injustice followed the announcement, many saying the charges are not nearly enough. Some were hoping to at least see a murder charge.

“Either an intentional murder charge or a wanton murder charge is very serious and can be a capital offense,” explained Simpson. “They could seek the death penalty. Wanton murder is an equally serious charge, but that would be more likely for the officer who shot blindly. And so I’m sure they were presented with the possibility of both intentional and wanton murder, but I don’t think there’s any evidence to support that any of these officers were there with a lawful search warrant, with the intent to kill Breonna Taylor, so I think intentional murder was probably not considered very much at all.”

Cameron stated Wednesday that it’s unlikely any more criminal charges will come from this case.

“The system did exactly what it was supposed to do. It followed the law. Now, if we want the law changed, then we talk to our legislators, we change the law. But the law was followed at least it would appear, based on everything I know at this point, is that the system operated exactly like it’s supposed to, given what the written law that’s given to us by the legislature says," Simpson said.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween House is back in Bowling Green

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Halloween House is back to Bowling Green

News

WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The students spoke about what they say is racial inequality within the system of America. The students said the best way to spark change is at the ballot box come November.

News

’Not Ours’: Allen Co. football Facebook page not under school district ownership, made by fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“It’s my understanding that a picture was posted to the ACS Patriot football Facebook page that said, ‘Make America great again. Trump the dragons.’ Something to that effect. That page, in particular, is not owned or operated by Allen county schools," said Hamby.

News

UPDATE: 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken moving up to president of Kentucky Association of Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken currently serves as the second Vice President, but told 13 news yesterday she will soon be moving up to the president’s position.

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers: BG Storage Unit Break-ins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a string of storage unit break-ins that took place on the night of August 27, 2020 at Ace Self Storage on Sutherland Drive.

News

Pumpkin Alley canceled for Halloween 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The annual event draws upwards of 800-1,200 attendees every Halloween for a safe family-centered trick-or-treat activity by providing a large section of closed streets in the Briarwood subdivision and dozens of households passing out candy.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 796 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.

Crime

Two escape from Hardin Co. Detention Center substance abuse program annex

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Kentucky State Police and the Hardin County Detention Center is requesting the publics assistance in locating two escaped inmates from the Hardin County Detention Center substance abuse program annex.

Crime

Edmonson County man arrested on drug related charges

Updated: 9 hours ago
An Edmonson County man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to flee from police.