Breaking down the process of a grand jury, indictment from Breonna Taylor investigation

Ky. (WBKO) - Former Louisville Officer Brett Hankison the only one of the three officers indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on three counts of wanton endangerment first degree for “blindly firing” into Taylor’s neighboring apartment where three people were inside. If convicted, Hankison could face up to 15 years in prison.

Again, his charges were not related specifically to Breonna Taylor’s death.

A grand jury is usually made up of 12 randomly selected people. In this case, they listened to all the evidence presented by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

“A prosecutor has a lot of influence over that grand jury, but at the end of the day I would hope and I do believe that extra care was given in this particular case because it has received so much media attention that they presented as much to this grand jury," said local attorney, Alan Simpson.

The standard for indicting a person is ‘probable cause’ which is a reason based on facts that a crime has been committed. Nine jurors must agree on the indictments handed down.

“A prosecutor can present the case to a grand jury knowing that they have probable cause, but if they know that they can’t prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt, and actually have a reasonable belief that they can get a conviction, then they have an ethical obligation to not even seek an indictment," said Simpson.

With no body cameras and some inclusive reports, Simpson says it would be difficult to hand down an indictment with greater charges, based on what he knows at this time.

“When you analyze this from a legal basis which is what you have to do, it is clear that Mr. Walker and these officers had a right to basically shoot at each other at that point, and unfortunately Breonna Taylor is the casualty of all of that,” said Simpson.

“The ballistics that the FBI did, not the local police, not even Kentucky State Police, was inclusive as to whether one of the rounds that he fired actually struck Breonna Taylor,” said Simpson. “The death of Breonna Taylor is an absolute tragedy, but when you process the legal ramifications and the legal elements of murder, manslaughter, reckless homicide and you can’t trace the bullet to the person has been charged with wanton endangerment, then the only charge you’re going to have is wanton endangerment.”

The early morning of March 13 lacks bodycam footage as LMPD served a legally obtained ‘no-knock’ warrant which Cameron said one independent witness corroborated that police did announce themselves; however other neighbors say otherwise.

Outcries of injustice followed the announcement, many saying the charges are not nearly enough. Some were hoping to at least see a murder charge.

“Either an intentional murder charge or a wanton murder charge is very serious and can be a capital offense,” explained Simpson. “They could seek the death penalty. Wanton murder is an equally serious charge, but that would be more likely for the officer who shot blindly. And so I’m sure they were presented with the possibility of both intentional and wanton murder, but I don’t think there’s any evidence to support that any of these officers were there with a lawful search warrant, with the intent to kill Breonna Taylor, so I think intentional murder was probably not considered very much at all.”

Cameron stated Wednesday that it’s unlikely any more criminal charges will come from this case.

“The system did exactly what it was supposed to do. It followed the law. Now, if we want the law changed, then we talk to our legislators, we change the law. But the law was followed at least it would appear, based on everything I know at this point, is that the system operated exactly like it’s supposed to, given what the written law that’s given to us by the legislature says," Simpson said.

