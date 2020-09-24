Burkesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Burkesville man was sentenced to prison Thursday on two counts of Reckless Homicide and DUI from a 2019 collision.

Christian Parrish, 29, was operating under the influence on May 25, 2019 when he crossed the center line six miles east of Burkeville on KY 90 striking another vehicle head on. The collision took the lives of a Burkesville couple, Bobby and Barbara Arms.

Parrish was sentenced by the Cumberland County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison.

