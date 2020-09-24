Cool and cloudy Friday eve in the Commonwealth!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In true fall form, we have stayed cool and now we have cold rain to go along with it as the leaves slowly change in Kentucky!

The remnants of the tropical system that was Beta continue to deliver some moisture throughout the region today. The bulk of the moisture moves through this morning into the early afternoon. When the rain isn’t falling, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with temperatures 10-15 degrees below average. Winds will be fairly light out of the east between 5-10 mph, but it will still make things feel quite chilly! If you are already over the fall weather, you don’t have to look too far for warmer weather!

Friday through Sunday will see warmer conditions return to south-central Kentucky. On Friday, expect highs to push into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but most of the day looks to stay dry. Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds with temps pushing even further into the low 80s! Sunday will see more moisture try to move back in, though it will be isolated with temps still in the low-to-mid 80s. Early next week will be near average with breezy south and west winds, but temperatures are expected to really drop by the middle of next week with drier conditions. Long range forecast models even suggest that this will be the coldest air we’ve seen since late spring! We will keep you updated on the air, online and on our First Alert weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 69. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 76. Low 63. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 82. Low 64. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1910)

Record Low Today: 33 (1983)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

UV Index: 2 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 50 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 46)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (4.1)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precipitation: 0.06″

Monthly Precipitation: 1.57″ (-1.43″)

Yearly Precipitation: 45.51″ (+8.95″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

