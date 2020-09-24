Advertisement

Dr. Saundra Ardrey, who marched with MLK Jr. and met Rosa Parks, weighs in on Taylor case

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I understand that as a Black man, how painful this is and which is why it was so incredibly important to make sure that we did everything we possibly could to uncover every fact... My heart breaks for the loss of Ms. Taylor. And I’ve said that repeatedly. My mother, if something was to happen to me, would find it very hard. And I’ve seen that pain on Ms. Palmer’s face. I’ve seen that pain in the community," said Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron.

For months now, Kentucky and the nation has been watching attentively as the Breonna Taylor case unfolds. Unrest has continued in Louisville, Kentucky’s most populated city.

“The president did give me a call last night. He said it looked like we have things under control here in the commonwealth. I believe we do. He said to call if we needed additional help. But again he had stated and I agree, we have things in place to allow people to express their first amendment rights to express their pain and frustration, but at the same time keeping everybody safe. Because we saw last night we can have 99.99% of people doing the right thing, but one person that wants to get out there and do the wrong thing. It caused a lot of harm and can even change the perception. So we’re doing everything it takes in Kentucky to make sure people can be heard but that we can keep them safe," said Gov. Andy Beshear, (D)-KY.

The decision not to criminally charge any officers in Taylor’s death came down Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Sandra Ardrey, a political science professor at Western Kentucky University says the decision comes replete with a lack of details from AG Daniel Cameron.

“You know, we have not been given the full details of what the Attorney General presented to the grand jury. And I think Governor Beshear, as well as others, are calling for a full disclosure of the information so that perhaps we can better understand this decision,” said Ardery.

“If they would release the report that the attorney general gave and some of the instructions and what evidence he reported to the grand jury that would also help. Me, as an African American woman, as an African American, I am so sad. I’m so frustrated that these kinds of activities and events, the social injustices continue, are the same. I had hoped that here in the 21st century, we would not still have to revisit some of the same kinds of issues and questions and deal with the same kinds of environments. This the same hope my mother had when she was raising me,” said Ardery.

Dr. Ardrey, who marched with her father with MLK and even met Rosa Parks says she hopes for a more equitable future for all.

“We are saddened that we’re still having to revisit and revisit and revisit these issues that tell us that black lives matter. And it surely would be nice if we could say yes, all lives matter,” said Ardery.

