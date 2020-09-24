Glasgow man arrested on drug related charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Thursday on several drug related charges after a traffic stop on South Lewis Street.

A Glasgow Police Department Deputy said 28-year-old Cody Wooten consented to a vehicle search after the stop, and methamphetamine and a syringe were found during the search. The deputy said Wooten failed a field sobriety test.

Wooten was arrested and charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st offense.

