Halloween House is back in Bowling Green

In the Midst of COVID-19, Bowling Green residents seek to keep some sense of normalcy for this spooky holiday.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -You might have seen the house on Emitt Avenue, otherwise known as the Halloween house.

“We started this for our grandkids and such and now they have all grown up and in college and off on their own and it just snowballed so much that we just keep doing it," said John Ezell, Owner.

Over the years the decorations have grown, they now have roughly 2,000 Halloween decorations.

“You gotta have all of them," said Ezell.

With each turn from the inside out something new jumps out at you.

“We go for sensory overload here,” added Ezell.

Usually, Ezell prepares for trick or treaters and welcomes onlookers in to see all the festive details of this Halloween house, but this year because of COVID-19 he, unfortunately, won’t be able to let people walk around the house. He will still be set up and ready for trick or treaters Halloween night.

“We are going to do social distancing, we are going to be masked and gloved, all of our treats are going to be pre-packaged and goodie bags and such. We are going to take every precaution we can but I think the people really need to be able to have some fun and get out and get some sense of normalcy back to what we used to do," said Ezell.

That normalcy is more important than ever in a world where so much has changed for kids especially.

“We are just trying to keep it alive. We just want kids to have a safe place to come, parents know that we are safe for them to come to. Just keep the tradition and the holiday going," said Ezell.

Ezell added that they will continue to add more and more decorations up until Halloween.

