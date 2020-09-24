Advertisement

Kentucky governor condemns shootings of officers

Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police stand guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has condemned the shooting of two Louisville police officers and is calling for protesters to be peaceful following the decision not to charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.” Beshear says he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after the officers were wounded during the demonstrations in Kentucky’s largest city. Beshear says the president offered federal assistance if needed, but says they agreed at the time that the city and state had “appropriate levels” of law enforcement on the scene. 

Pet Adoptions during COVID-19

By Kaley Skaggs
The Warren County Humane Society is busting at the seems.

One year later: Few leads as authorities, family search for missing Monroe Co. woman

By Kelly Dean
It’s been nearly 365 days since Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run was last seen.

Digital exclusive: Extended interview on grand jury process, indictments, analyzing charges and more

Med Center Health to match contributions to Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund

By WBKO News Staff
Med Center Health announced Thursday it will match contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000, to the recently established Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund.

Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling

By Associated Press
The state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal.

Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths; 7 from Warren County

By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

McConnell, Guthrie, Rogers, Comer introduce Cumberland Parkway legislation

By WBKO News Staff
Legislation introduced Thursday would begin the process of designating the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway as a federal spur of Interstate-65.

Burkesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison

By WBKO News Staff
A Burkesville man was sentenced to prison Thursday on two counts of Reckless Homicide from a 2019 collision.