Kentucky governor condemns shootings of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has condemned the shooting of two Louisville police officers and is calling for protesters to be peaceful following the decision not to charge officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.” Beshear says he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after the officers were wounded during the demonstrations in Kentucky’s largest city. Beshear says the president offered federal assistance if needed, but says they agreed at the time that the city and state had “appropriate levels” of law enforcement on the scene.

