Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s horse racing industry has suffered a potentially huge setback. The state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal. Historical racing features slots-style machines allowing people to bet on randomly generated, past horse races. Bettors in Kentucky wagered more than $2 billion on historical racing machines in the previous fiscal year. Kentucky’s Supreme Court says a form of historical race wagering offered by some tracks doesn’t meet the pari-mutuel wagering standard. The ruling stems from a dispute between racing interests and a conservative group that opposes expanded gambling.

13 News has called Kentucky Downs in Franklin about the ruling and we are waiting to hear back.

