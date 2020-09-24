Local judges reflect on the impact and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week the nation lost a monumental figure on the U.S Supreme Court.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg described as a pioneer of women’s rights and a fighter for justice passed away on Friday at the age of 87.

“And I surely would not be in this room today without the determined efforts of men and women who kept dreams alive, dreams of equal citizenship.” -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Two judges are now reflecting on her impact.

District Court Judge Martha Harrison says, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sandra Day O’Connor they were the trailblazers.”

“Justice Ginsburg as well as the other female justices have paved the way for all of us and gives us encouragement and the drive to pursue what has traditionally been a male field,” said Warren Circuit Family Court Judge, Catherine Holderfield.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known by many for her wit and her passion for equality and gender rights.

“I’m glad she was such a champion as an advocate against gender discrimination for both genders.” -- Warren Circuit Family Court Judge, Catherine Holderfield

Harrison said she was inspired by her way of debating, “I think it also inspires me that she is a person who could disagree philosophically on legal arguments with other people but didn’t demonize other people.”

“She was an excellent model with how to deal with personal problems including her cancer diagnosis where she persevered and overcame.” -- District Court Judge Martha Harrison

On Friday, Justice Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to receive that highest honor.

