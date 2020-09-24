Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

After initial reports indicated one officer was shot, WAVE 3 News' Natalia Martinez reported that multiple sources told her two officers were shot.

The identities and conditions of the injured officers were not immediately available. It’s also not clear if the shooting was related to any protests. City streets have been packed with demonstrators Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three LMPD officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor.

City streets have been packed with protesters Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three LMPD officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for his part in the raid on Taylor’s home. He fired 10 shots from outside her apartment, several of which ended up going into adjacent units. That’s why he was fired in June, and charged Wednesday.

The FBI tweeted at about 9 p.m. that it is assisting LMPD in the shooting investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

