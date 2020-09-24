Advertisement

Med Center Health to match contributions to Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund

Dr. Shadowen was hospitalized on May 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Shadowen was hospitalized on May 13 after testing positive for COVID-19.(Med Center Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health announced Thursday it will match contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000, to the recently established Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund.

Med Center Health Foundation created the fund to recognize the achievements of Dr. Shadowen during her career as a practicing physician in Southcentral Kentucky and to continue growth in the areas of research and education.

Dr. Shadowen tested positive for COVID-19 in May, then was hospitalized in critical condition at UK Healthcare in Lexington. She passed away after complications related to COVID-19 on Sept. 11.

Learn more about the fund here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths; 7 from Warren County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

McConnell, Guthrie, Rogers, Comer introduce Cumberland Parkway legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Legislation introduced Thursday would begin the process of designating the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway as a federal spur of Interstate-65.

News

Digital exclusive: Extended interview on grand jury process, indictments, analyzing charges and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News reporter Kelly Dean spoke with a local attorney who explained the grand jury process and the indictment charge in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

Latest News

News

Burkesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Burkesville man was sentenced to prison Thursday on two counts of Reckless Homicide from a 2019 collision.

News

Mother, doctor share little girl's story of complex heart care at Norton

Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTON HEART CARE

News

Recommended trick-or-treating times for Bowling Green announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Officers also recommend wearing reflective clothing, carrying a flashlight, and listening to your parents.

State

State releases county unemployment data for August 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2019 and August 2020.

News

WATCH - Cool and cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
A gloomy day before things warm up for the weekend!

News

Officers shot in downtown Louisville identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
During a press briefing Thursday morning, Louisville Metro Police Department interim chief Robert Schroeder said major Aubrey Gregory and officer Robinson Desrouches were shot.