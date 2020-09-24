Med Center Health to match contributions to Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health announced Thursday it will match contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000, to the recently established Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund.

Med Center Health Foundation created the fund to recognize the achievements of Dr. Shadowen during her career as a practicing physician in Southcentral Kentucky and to continue growth in the areas of research and education.

Dr. Shadowen tested positive for COVID-19 in May, then was hospitalized in critical condition at UK Healthcare in Lexington. She passed away after complications related to COVID-19 on Sept. 11.

