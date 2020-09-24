’Not Ours’: Allen Co. football Facebook page not under school district ownership, made by fans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A photo posted to the ACS Patriot Football Facebook fan page had some users on social media questioning the ownership of the page. 13 News received messages and emails about the photo as some thought the Facebook page was operated by Allen County schools. Superintendent Travis Hamby says that is not the case.

What are your thoughts on this photo posted to an Allen County football patriots fan page? The school district says the... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“It’s my understanding that a picture was posted to the ACS Patriot football Facebook page that said, ‘Make America great again. Trump the dragons.’ Something to that effect. That page, in particular, is not owned or operated by Allen County schools," said Hamby.

The photo has since been deleted from the Facebook page.

