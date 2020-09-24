Advertisement

’Not Ours’: Allen Co. football Facebook page not under school district ownership, made by fans

“It’s my understanding that a picture was posted to the ACS Patriot football Facebook page that said, ‘Make America great again. Trump the dragons.’ Something to that effect. That page, in particular, is not owned or operated by Allen county schools," said Hamby.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A photo posted to the ACS Patriot Football Facebook fan page had some users on social media questioning the ownership of the page. 13 News received messages and emails about the photo as some thought the Facebook page was operated by Allen County schools. Superintendent Travis Hamby says that is not the case.

The photo has since been deleted from the Facebook page.

