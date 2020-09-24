Advertisement

One year later: Few leads as authorities, family search for missing Monroe Co. woman

Katie Mae Cawthorn has been reported missing now for almost a year. Her father speaks with 13 News.
Katie Mae Cawthorn has been reported missing now for almost a year. Her father speaks with 13 News.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
MORNOE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been nearly 365 days since Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run was last seen.

“You wake up every morning and wonder, is this going to be day that I am going to find out something, ya know. It’s been a year now,” said her father, Darrell Cawthorn.

Meanwhile, a father pleads for any answers and through tears.

“Me and her were close-- really close,”

But his tears, they aren’t happy ones. Rather, they’re the result of sadness and confusion.

“I just wanna know something,” he said. “I don’t have any words, can’t explain, it’s been terrible.”

Katie Mae Cawthorn, the mother of a two year old boy, was last seen October 1, 2019 in the Bugtussle area of Monroe County. Authorities say she is five feet one inch tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and brown boots.

“She left out of the house walking across the soybean field," explained Darrell. “She was outgoing, got pretty big brown eyes.”

Over the year, police have conducted several searches, coming up short of major leads, forcing this father to search on his own.

“I’ve been to Bowling Green all down the edge of Tennessee, Glasgow, Burkesville, everybody she’s ever been affiliated with or from somewhere else I’ve been there,” said Darrell.

He adds there’s not a day that goes by where he’s not reminded of his daughter, or worse, given a sense of false hope.

“You go to town and think you see her ya know in the crowd or something and you run up there and it’s not. It’s just that way all the time.”

They say a lot can change in a year, but for this father, a year later, much is the same; No Katie Mae, and few answers. But as any good father, he remains hopeful.

“It’s just like your hands are tied around you or something. you wanna do something, you need do something but you don’t know what to do. I’m hopeful."

Darrell says it’s unlike her to be gone for more than a few days. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call KSP at (270) 384-4796.

