Pet Adoptions during COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Humane Society is busting at the seams.

“It just seems as the year goes on we just get busier and busier here at the shelter," said Leah Lawrence, Adoption Center Manager.

While they always encourage adoption, due to COVID-19 those at the animal shelter say this might be the perfect time for you and your family to adopt the perfect fur baby.

“I think its really responsible for parents to wait until a time when they know they are going to have a lot of downtimes.. So for a lot of families, this might be the perfect time to welcome a new animal in their home,” said Lawrence.

Not only because of additional time that Americans find themselves at home, but to also bring joy to a household in a world with so much change and stress.

“Always going to be lots and lots of animals that need a loving home that is here just waiting for that loving family. Pets bring a lot of emotional support and joy like I said I can’t imagine being in a house without a pet in it,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence adds if you are interested in helping, but aren’t ready to adopt just yet you can always foster the animals.

