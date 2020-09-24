Recommended trick-or-treating times for Bowling Green announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department says the recommended trick-or-treating times for the city of Bowling Green are 4:30 - 7:30pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Officers also recommend wearing reflective clothing, carrying a flashlight, and listening to your parents.

If homeowners don’t want to participate they say to turn off your porch light.

