State releases county unemployment data for August 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2019 and August 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 5 percent, while Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18.1 percent.

Compare unemployment rates between August 2019 and August 2020 in the Barren River Area Development District below.

See the unemployment rates of all counties here.

