Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken moving up to president of Kentucky Association of Counties

Amy Milliken
Amy Milliken(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Association of Counties will soon be getting a new president on their executive board.

Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken currently serves as the second vice president but told 13 news yesterday she will soon be moving up to the president’s position.

“I am the second vice president of KACo, moving up to the president’s position. I am very proud of that because I am leading for Warren County across all of the counties for the state of Kentucky. That is a big deal to me, I am the only women sitting at the table for the executive committee and so again I am doing that just to show women, we can do anything and we can be anything and we can accomplish anything we set our minds to," said Milliken.

KACo is now accepting letters of intent from candidates seeking the office of 2nd vice-president for a term that will begin in October of 2020.

