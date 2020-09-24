Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 745 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, 7 from Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

The Governor reported 745 new COVID-19 cases raising the total to 64,158.

Beshear reported 13 deaths raising the death toll to 1,137.

Among the deaths were seven people from Warren County. A 69-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, an 88-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, a 94-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19. Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.