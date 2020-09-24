WKU announces poetry contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU English Department and African American Studies program announced a poetry contest as part of the 24th annual Mary Ellen and Jim Wayne Miller Celebration of Writing.

The poetry contest is open to all undergraduate English majors and minors, African American Studies minors, and students currently enrolled in a creative writing or African American Studies class. The top 10 finalists will participate in a virtual workshop, conducted by poet and guest judge Joy Priest, author of the award-winning poetry collection Horsepower (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2020), from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 25. Finalists will receive a copy of the collection. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 5. Finalists will be honored and winners announced at the virtual celebration that will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 via Zoom.

More information may be found at https://www.wku.edu/english/mejwm2020flyer.pdf

