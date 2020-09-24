WKU Students protest on campus following Breonna Taylor announcement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Breonna Taylor case has garnered the attention of Kentucky and the nation as months went by without any updates in the investigation until Wednesday. With the indictment against former LMPD officer Brett Hankinson, and no further criminal charges filed against him or other officers in the case, WKU students protested Wednesday afternoon.

“No justice, no peace," was a phrase seen on many signs and t-shirts. The students protested peacefully starting at Centennial Mall, making their way to Pearce Ford Tower.

Black Lives Matter protest on WKU’s campus. Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“Seems like everything is in the air following a final decision. As an African American, I feel like we have to have a better solution to the problem. We have to go about it a better way, I understand everyone is nervous and anxious for the answers. We have to figure out what we can do as African Americans in the community and in Louisville to figure out what we can do in a better way to get better results," said WKU Student, Shikira Tunstill.

The students spoke about what they say is racial inequality within the system of America. The students said the best way to spark change is at the ballot box come November.

They also say they will continue to let their voices be heard until there is equity for all African Americans.

