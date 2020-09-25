Advertisement

Barren Co. non-profit extends childcare options for distance learning Fridays

Barren Beyond the Bells
Barren Beyond the Bells(Barren Beyond the Bells)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County non-profit is expanding childcare options for parents as the school district doesn’t meet in-person on Fridays.

“Our preschool students go to school Monday through Thursday on their regular schedule, we have a separate childcare program for them that is not related to the entire elementary program doing distance learning," said CheyAnne Fant, Director of Nutrition Services and Community Support. "So, we had a Friday childcare set up for our preschool students only, because we are opening this up to all elementary schools. We are doing away with the preschool Friday care and we’re using Barren Beyond the Bell to be our childcare providers for that Friday.”

Barren Beyond the Bell is opening up rooms to watch more children, and offering financial assistance for those who apply.

“If families don’t qualify for that then we have a covid-19 scholarship that is available to families, but they must apply for the Benefind first if they’re denied the Benefind scholarship then we will apply the COVID 19 scholarship.”

The childcare is open to children in preschool through sixth grade. The locations will be dispersed throughout different elementary schools in Barren County including Red Cross, North Jackson, Eastern Elementary School, Park City and also Hiseville Elementary. They are awaiting approval for Austin-Tracy and Temple Hill.

For anyone who doesn’t utilize the scholarship opportunities, childcare is twenty dollars a day.

The deadline to apply for childcare is Friday, September 25. Click here to register.

In order to assist parents who have no childcare options, childcare will be available at multiple elementary schools...

Posted by Barren County Schools on Friday, September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local governments use new ‘dry fog’ technology to combat spread of COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
The device is portable, and easy to use.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 12 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update afternoon on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

News

Feds charge man for placing Louisville police helicopter at risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man who pointed a laser pointer at a Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter blinding the pilots has been charged by federal criminal complaint.

State

Kentucky Supreme Court: Legal fees OK in Purdue Pharma case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear properly paid a law firm $4.2 million in legal fees for helping the state settle a lawsuit against opioid-maker Purdue Pharma when he was attorney general.

Latest News

News

Kentucky NAACP releases statement regarding the Grand Jury’s report into the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The statement begins by saying "The investigation is finally complete, and unfortunately, we are not surprised by the results of the Grand Jury."

News

KSP, family plead for answers in murder-arson of 81-year-old woman in Trigg County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-arson case after an 81-year-old woman was found dead inside a burnt home in Trigg County.

News

Kroger to celebrate re-grand opening of newly expanded Scottsville Road store

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The store, located at 2945 Scottsville Road, has undergone a significant remodel which included an expansion of around 40,000 square feet.

News

Tenn. authorities out in ‘full force’ to help locate suspects in Monroe Co. double murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Livingston, Tennessee are working together with KSP to follow up on any possible leads in the Monroe County murder investigation currently underway.

Local

First Episode of Shop Local

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WATCH - Clouds slow to leave, but temps quick to rise!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dry start to the weekend before we see a wet start to the work week!