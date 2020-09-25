Barren Co. non-profit extends childcare options for distance learning Fridays

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County non-profit is expanding childcare options for parents as the school district doesn’t meet in-person on Fridays.

“Our preschool students go to school Monday through Thursday on their regular schedule, we have a separate childcare program for them that is not related to the entire elementary program doing distance learning," said CheyAnne Fant, Director of Nutrition Services and Community Support. "So, we had a Friday childcare set up for our preschool students only, because we are opening this up to all elementary schools. We are doing away with the preschool Friday care and we’re using Barren Beyond the Bell to be our childcare providers for that Friday.”

Barren Beyond the Bell is opening up rooms to watch more children, and offering financial assistance for those who apply.

“If families don’t qualify for that then we have a covid-19 scholarship that is available to families, but they must apply for the Benefind first if they’re denied the Benefind scholarship then we will apply the COVID 19 scholarship.”

The childcare is open to children in preschool through sixth grade. The locations will be dispersed throughout different elementary schools in Barren County including Red Cross, North Jackson, Eastern Elementary School, Park City and also Hiseville Elementary. They are awaiting approval for Austin-Tracy and Temple Hill.

For anyone who doesn’t utilize the scholarship opportunities, childcare is twenty dollars a day.

The deadline to apply for childcare is Friday, September 25. Click here to register.

