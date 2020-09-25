Advertisement

Chaplain Michael Holian celebrates retirement from the BGPD

Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.
Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.(WBKO)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.

According to BGPD, Chaplain Holian donated many hours a week to help families cope with the loss of a loved one or those working through a tragedy of any kind.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

Congratulations Chaplin Michael Holian.

