Chaplain Michael Holian celebrates retirement from the BGPD
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.
According to BGPD, Chaplain Holian donated many hours a week to help families cope with the loss of a loved one or those working through a tragedy of any kind.
Congratulations Chaplin Michael Holian.
