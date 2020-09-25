Chaplain Michael Holian celebrates retirement from the BGPD

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.

According to BGPD, Chaplain Holian donated many hours a week to help families cope with the loss of a loved one or those working through a tragedy of any kind.

Congratulations Chaplin Michael Holian.

