Clerks: Partial results will be announced on election night, mail-in ballots to be counted by Nov. 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the novel coronavirus, there are several ways you can vote in the upcoming November election: Early and in-person, by mail, or in-person on the election. This leaves many wondering when election results will be announced.

“We will not have total results on election night, but we will have the majority,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said.

Yates explained that all in-person votes, whether cast early or on election day, will be counted immediately and those results will be announced on the night of November 3.

“It’s the mail-in ballots that will slow us down a little bit,” Yates said.

You have to have your mail-in ballot postmarked by November 3. County clerks in Kentucky have until November 6. to get those counted as they trickle in after the election. This is why results will not be 100 percent accurate on the night of the election. However, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the results they do have at the time on the night of November 3 will be announced.

The same will hold true in Barren County as well. Partial results will be announced on the evening of November 3.

“We can start at 6 p.m. on election night,” Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell said.

Birdwell went on to explain that they too will have until November 6 to receive and count all mail-in ballots.

For more information on voting in Kentucky, you can visit govoteky.com.

