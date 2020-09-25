Advertisement

Clerks: Partial results will be announced on election night, mail-in ballots to be counted by Nov. 6

Election 2020 AP Images
Election 2020 AP Images(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the novel coronavirus, there are several ways you can vote in the upcoming November election: Early and in-person, by mail, or in-person on the election. This leaves many wondering when election results will be announced.

“We will not have total results on election night, but we will have the majority,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said.

Yates explained that all in-person votes, whether cast early or on election day, will be counted immediately and those results will be announced on the night of November 3.

“It’s the mail-in ballots that will slow us down a little bit,” Yates said.

You have to have your mail-in ballot postmarked by November 3. County clerks in Kentucky have until November 6. to get those counted as they trickle in after the election. This is why results will not be 100 percent accurate on the night of the election. However, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the results they do have at the time on the night of November 3 will be announced.

The same will hold true in Barren County as well. Partial results will be announced on the evening of November 3.

“We can start at 6 p.m. on election night,” Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell said.

Birdwell went on to explain that they too will have until November 6 to receive and count all mail-in ballots.

For more information on voting in Kentucky, you can visit govoteky.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms over 6,600 cases of COVID-19 in the area

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brett Alper
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed a total of 6,691, cases, 5,509 of which have recovered.

News

View From the Hill: WKU Alum helps develop temperature screening product

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Western Kentucky University Alumni helps develop a temperature screening product

Breaking

Arrest warrants issued in double murder in Monroe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.

News

Dr. Saundra Ardrey, who marched with MLK Jr. and met Rosa Parks, weighs in on Taylor case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“You know, we have not been given the full details of what the Attorney General presented to the grand jury. And I think Governor Beshear, as well as others are calling for a full disclosure of the information so that perhaps we can better understand this decision,” said Ardery.

Latest News

News

Pet Adoptions during COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The Warren County Humane Society is busting at the seems.

News

One year later: Few leads as authorities, family search for missing Monroe Co. woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
It’s been nearly 365 days since Katie Mae Cawthorn of Fountain Run was last seen.

News

Kentucky governor condemns shootings of officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that “the answer to violence can never be violence.”

News

Digital exclusive: Extended interview on grand jury process, indictments, analyzing charges and more

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Med Center Health to match contributions to Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Med Center Health announced Thursday it will match contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000, to the recently established Rebecca D. Shadowen Research and Education Fund.

News

Kentucky racing industry suffers setback in court ruling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that at least some historical racing games being offered in betting parlors aren’t legal.