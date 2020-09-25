Advertisement

Drying out and warming up to end the week!

Some stray showers are possible this morning, mainly east of I-65.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After cool and wet conditions over the last couple of days, things will dry out and feel warm to kickoff the weekend!

A few lingering showers possible this morning, otherwise a cloudy and warmer day is in store!
A few lingering showers possible this morning, otherwise a cloudy and warmer day is in store!

The remnants of Beta are moving off to the east and northeast today. A few showers are possible in the morning for south-central Kentucky, especially east of I-65, but many are dealing with overcast skies. Skies will slowly clear out later today, but most of the day will be mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s for many! And we have even warmer air by the weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s to low-to-mid 80s! Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies while Sunday could see a stray shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. Things get breezy to start next week and cooler as a cold front approaches through the region to give us a blast of Canadian air by the middle of next week. Showers and storms will impact us first on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s, but by the middle and latter half of next week, expect temperatures in to only reach the 60s! Long range computer models still favor this cool down to extend into the first week of October along with drier weather. No heat waves expected anytime soon for us in south-central Kentucky! We’ll keep you posted on the air, on wbko.com, and on our WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 76. Low 63. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 82. Low 64. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 83. Low 61. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (2007, 1931)

Record Low Today: 34 (1887)

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 54

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:37 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (3.5)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 1.60 (-1.53″)

Yearly Precip: 45.54″ (+8.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

