Feds charge man for placing Louisville police helicopter at risk

Laser Pointer
Laser Pointer(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man who pointed a laser pointer at a Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter blinding the pilots has been charged by federal criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) helicopter was performing surveillance early Friday morning of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a Walgreens burglary.. While conducting surveillance, the two officers piloting the helicopter were temporarily blinded by a laser being pointed directly at the helicopter. Following the temporary blindness from the beam of the laser pointer, the two officers immediately encountered headaches that impaired their ability to safely pilot the helicopter.

Manuel Martin Salazarleija Jr., 25, of Louisville, has been charged with aiming a laser at an Aircraft in violation of 18 United States Code, Section 39A.

“Aiming a laser at aircraft is an incredibly dangerous act,” said FBI SAC Robert Brown. “Last night’s incidents threatened the safety of law enforcement who were dutifully protecting lawful protestors. The FBI will continue working with our partners to identify and investigate individuals who threaten the safety of our community.”

“Aiming a laser at our helicopter is not only illegal but it puts the lives of our officers in great danger,” said LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder. “We appreciate the support of our federal partners at the FBI and the US Attorney Russell Coleman.”

According to the FBI, Salazarleija admitted to intentionally aiming the beam of the laser pointer at the LMPD helicopter while the aircraft was in flight. He said he was trying to disrupt the helicopter that he assumed was surveilling the protests in Louisville.

Salazarleija faces a fine or imprisonment of not more than 5 years, or both.

