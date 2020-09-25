Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 12 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update afternoon on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

“Today’s COVID report is far too many cases and unfortunately far too many people who we’ve lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus has come for us. We have to fight back.”

Gov. Beshear said there were 930 new cases of the virus reported Friday, bringing the total to at least 65,066 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. One hundred thirty-one of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, 23 of which were children age 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

“We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

Gov. Beshear reported 12 new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,149 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.

“I’m asking you to do your part as a member of Team Kentucky and your patriotic duty as an American,” said Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-25-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 9-25-2020(WBKO)

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

