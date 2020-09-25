Kentucky Supreme Court: Legal fees OK in Purdue Pharma case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear properly paid a law firm $4.2 million in legal fees for helping the state settle a lawsuit against opioid-maker Purdue Pharma when he was attorney general. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the court ruled Thursday that Beshear, a Democrat, rightfully paid the Louisville law firm Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway for its legal services. Former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin challenged the fees in 2017, arguing that the firm’s contract with the attorney general had already expired by the time they were paid. The court ruled that the General Assembly’s 2016 state budget, which Bevin signed, approved the payment without exceptions.

