Kroger to celebrate re-grand opening of newly expanded Scottsville Road store

Kroger
Kroger(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger will celebrate the re-grand opening of one of its Bowling Green stores.

The store, located at 2945 Scottsville Road, has undergone a significant remodel which included an expansion of around 40,000 square feet.   The announcement from Kroger said the project created around 40 new jobs and represents an investment of close to $13 million in the community.

“We are very excited about our re-grand opening”, said Stefan Lewis, store leader for the Scottsville Road Kroger.  “Our customers have been very patient during this expansion process, and we think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer at this location.”

A Starbucks was added as part of the remodel as well as expanded Deli/Bakery, Produce, Dairy and Frozen Food sections along with several other improvements.

The announcement also said that coming soon, The Little Clinic will open inside the store, offering affordable and convenient healthcare for patients 12 months and up.

As part of the Grand Re-Opening, Kroger will donate $5,000 to Feeding America of Kentucky’s Heartland to support the Warren County Backpack program. The Backpack program provides food to school age children in need.  This school year close to 700 children have been identified by teachers and family resource coordinators as being at risk for food insecurity. The gift supports the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative which is the company’s commitment to end hunger and waste in our communities.

“We are very grateful that Kroger has chosen to partner with us to assist children in need in our community,” said Tim Allen, the volunteer coordinator for Southern Kentucky Patriots who manage the Warren Co. Backpack program for Feeding America. “Many have lost jobs due to COVID-19, so these children and families need our support.”

The grand re-opening is on Wednesday, September 30.

