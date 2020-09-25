Advertisement

KSP, family plead for answers in murder-arson of 81-year-old woman in Trigg County

Arson-Murder investigation in Trigg County.
Arson-Murder investigation in Trigg County.(Kentucky State Police)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-arson case after an 81-year-old woman was found dead inside a burnt home in Trigg County.

Police responded to a house fire on Will Jackson Road in the early morning hours of September 16. Inside, they located 81-year-old Thelma (Ilene) Barnett, of Cadiz.

According to police, an autopsy and evidence has revealed that Barnett had been ‘brutally’ murdered before the house was set on fire.

Authorities are seeking help from the public and asking anyone to come forward if they were in the area on the 16th.

“If you were in the area of this crime on the day or evening of September 16, 2020 and noticed anything suspicious in nature, please contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721,” said Lt. Dean Anderson, Public Information Office with KSP Post 1.

Trigg County Crime Stoppers and the family of Barnett are offering an award of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest(s). Trigg County Crime Stoppers can be reach by calling (270) 522-4636.

