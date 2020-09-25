Tenn. authorities out in ‘full force’ to help locate suspects in Monroe Co. double murder

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WBKO) - Authorities in Livingston, Tennessee are working together with KSP to follow up on any possible leads in the Monroe County murder investigation currently underway.

Police have arrest warrants out for Edward Whitledge of Bakersfield, Calif. and Kayla Spivey of Hilham, Tenn. in connection to the recent double murder in Fountain Run.

According to Livingston police, they said they are aware of Spivey’s work history in the area, but don’t believe she is currently in the area.

“There is no indication that these fugitives are in Overton County or the City of Livingston at this time. Our officers will be out in force and are prepared to follow up on any information that could lead to their whereabouts,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police say they were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima, with a Tennessee license plate # DP68781.

Anyone in the Livingston area can report tips to (931) 823-6496 or (931) 823-5635 or 911.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

To: Local Media Outlets From: Chief Greg Etheredge and Sheriff John Garrett Re: Individuals Wanted in Connection with... Posted by Livingston Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.