Tenn. authorities out in ‘full force’ to help locate suspects in Monroe Co. double murder

Kentucky State Police have issued two arrest warrants on two people involved in a double murder in Monroe County.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WBKO) - Authorities in Livingston, Tennessee are working together with KSP to follow up on any possible leads in the Monroe County murder investigation currently underway.

Police have arrest warrants out for Edward Whitledge of Bakersfield, Calif. and Kayla Spivey of Hilham, Tenn. in connection to the recent double murder in Fountain Run.

According to Livingston police, they said they are aware of Spivey’s work history in the area, but don’t believe she is currently in the area.

“There is no indication that these fugitives are in Overton County or the City of Livingston at this time. Our officers will be out in force and are prepared to follow up on any information that could lead to their whereabouts,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police say they were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima, with a Tennessee license plate # DP68781.

Anyone in the Livingston area can report tips to (931) 823-6496 or (931) 823-5635 or 911.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

MORE: Small town, big crime; community grapples with double murder investigation

MORE: 19 and 20-year-old found shot in the head, no arrests made following double murder investigation

Posted by Livingston Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

