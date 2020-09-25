WATCH - Warming into the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds and showers from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta continued into our Thursday. However, rain chances will decrease as sunshine increases leading up to the weekend!

Readings start to climb Friday as Beta’s remnants slowly move away. We’ll still stand a chance for a spotty shower or two, but most will stay dry. The upcoming weekend also appears mainly dry, with just a slight chance for a shower late Sunday. Highs climb into the lower 80s with warmer overnight lows in the 60s.

Heading into next week, a pair of cold fronts will slide through, taking temperatures down quite a bit! Highs drop into the 70s Monday, a day where we’ll stand a good chance of showers. We look dry but cooler still by late next week, with highs dropping into the 60s overnight lows dipping into the chilly 40s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a T/Shower. High 76, Low 63, winds NE-4

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 82, Low 64, winds SW-7

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance of a T/Shower Late. High: 83, Low 59, winds SW-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 67

Thursday’s Low: 61

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 96 (1910)

Record Low: 33 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.58″ (-1.55″)

Yearly Precip: 45.52″ (+8.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

UV Index: 2 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 46)

Pollen: High (4.1 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

