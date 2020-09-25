Advertisement

WATCH - Warmth for the Weekend, then Cool Changes!

A little more sunshine for Saturday, Sunday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but we finally worked some sunshine back into the area Friday afternoon. With brighter skies this weekend, temperatures will be considerably warmer, even reaching levels a bit above normal!

Afternoon highs will climb to around 80 Saturday and into the low 80s Sunday with a more southerly wind. We look dry Saturday with just the slimmest chance for a shower Sunday evening.

After the weekend, get set for BIG changes. The first change arrives Monday as a cold front arrives. This system could bring us some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Monday into Monday night. The front ushers in cooler air to start next week. Then comes ANOTHER shot of cool, Canadian air arriving around mid-week. Highs by the end of next week may not be warmer than the mid 60s, with chilly overnight readings plunging into the low to mid 40s for the first time this season!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 80, Low 62, winds SW-7

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. High: 82, Low 63, winds SW-10

MONDAY: Cooler. Good Chance for Showers and a Few T/Storms. High 75, Low 55, winds W-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 76

Friday’s Low: 63

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 96 (1910)

Record Low: 33 (1983)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.60″ (-1.67″)

Yearly Precip: 45.52″ (+8.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Sunset: 6:37 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Count: 26)

Pollen: High (3.5 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

The latest news and weather.