Advertisement

White House ordered to have sign language at virus briefings

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on a reporter during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls on a reporter during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the White House to begin providing sign-language interpretation at White House coronavirus briefings starting Thursday.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, follows a lawsuit filed by the National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans last month to include American Sign Language interpretation at COVID-19 briefings. The White House and plaintiffs have “largely agreed on all terms” to resolve the matter, according to the order.

The ruling says the interpreter could be in the frame physically near the speaker or off-site. Either way, the White House is required to make the interpreter feeds accessible online and on television using a picture-in-picture format.

Once the order takes effect, it will be the first time in history that any White House has provided live ASL interpretation for any televised press briefing involving the president, according to the association.

The court had issued an opinion earlier this month that the plaintiffs had the right to compel the White House to provide ASL interpreters for all of its press briefings that cover the coronavirus pandemic. It called on the White House and advocacy group to come up with a plan to provide interpreters.

“Sign language and accurate captioning are both essential and crucial to ensuring all deaf and hard of hearing people are well informed and are able to make better decisions on how to stay safe from the pandemic,” National Association for the Deaf CEO Howard Rosenblum said in a statement. “The judge’s order sets a great precedent to achieve this goal of full accessibility.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says

Updated: 11 minutes ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

National

Family demands release of evidence in Breonna Taylor’s case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

National

Rep. Michael Guest reflects on Justice Ginsburg's passing, SCOTUS future

Updated: 23 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court hears fight over Trump tax returns — again

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation.

Latest News

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

National

New measurements show moon has hazardous radiation levels

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Chinese-German team reported on the radiation data collected by the lander — named Chang’e 4 for the Chinese moon goddess — in the U.S. journal Science Advances.

National

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National Politics

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

National Politics

RBG lies in state at the US Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Members of Congress and family members paid their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.