COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 973 cases, 5 new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 26, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Folks, right now we are on pace to have the single highest week in terms of positive cases that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “We simply have to do better. Please wear a mask. Sadly, sometimes I’m seeing less of these out there than more. This will save lives.”

As of 3 p.m. Sept. 26, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 66,036 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 973 of which were newly reported Saturday. Of the newly reported cases, 132 were from children age 18 and younger, with 18 age 5 and younger. The youngest was just 2 months old.

The Governor added, “We’ve already lost more than 200,000 Americans. Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty – mask up, Kentucky. It may save the life of someone you know.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported five new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,154.

“That’s five additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 67-year-old man from Scott County; an 80-year-old woman from Union County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; and two Boyd Countians, including an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman.

As of Saturday, at least 1,354,927 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.42%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 11,750.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.