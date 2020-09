BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the action from week three of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Allen County-Scottsville 28

Franklin-Simpson 7

Final:

Greenwood 49

Barren County 13

Final:

Glasgow 0

South Warren 36

Final:

Edmonson County 18

Warren East 28

Final:

Somerset 41

Russellville 9

Final:

Russell County 22

Warren Central 63

