Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Rebecca Shadowen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Dr. Rebecca Shadowen left a lasting impact on the Bowling Green community. Whether it was her work with the coronavirus task force or touching the lives of patients at The Medical Center for over 30 years. Dr. Shadowen will simply never be forgotten.

"So she was a brilliant clinician. She was giving to her patients and she paid the ultimate price. There’s nothing that a person can do that is more dedicated to the way she worked, and then to succumb to the disease that she is trying to protect everyone from getting, " said W. Randy Carter MD, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Med Center Health Heart, Lung, and Vascular Surgeon.

“One of the things that Dr. Becky did for us is she made all of us better. She made us look to see what was the next thing that we needed to do. How were we preparing? How are we keeping up? Were we reading the latest articles? She fostered that, she loved research, she loved working with students and the residents and the fellows,” said Melinda Joyce PharmD, Vice President, Corporate Support Services, Med Center Health

“I think with her having COVID and her passing, I am hoping the public has become more aware that this really happens because we see it, we read about it, and we know that New York has had it, and we know of other states. But we are here in our homes state and now that a forefront doctor has lost a battle from COVID, it makes it real,” said Lisa Burton, APRN, Infectious Disease and Med Center Health Travel Medicine Specialist,.

In memory of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, we honor her as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“Dr. Shadowen or as I refer to her as Becky’s input many many lives were saved. So is she a hometown hero absolutely, is she a Kentucky hero absolutely, she is an American hero and she paid the ultimate price. She gave her life trying to protect those that she cared about,” added Dr. Carter.

“She wanted to make sure that we were the best that we could be that legacy is not going to go away that legacy is what she had left and it is incumbent upon all of us to make sure that we continue the legacy that she started,” added Joyce.

“Dr. Shadowen would challenge all of us to be Hometown Heroes by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you’re sick. This is always her message, please do these things in honor,” said Connie Smith, President, and CEO of Med Center Health.

“She will be greatly be missed by her colleagues, and the community--she was great.”

