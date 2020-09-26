Advertisement

Kentuckians without unemployment funds struggle to make ends meet

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, September 22nd, Governor Andy Beshear announced FEMA approved Kentucky for another three weeks of additional unemployment benefits.

Beshear reports most people should have those payments in their possession by now. However, there are Kentuckians who have fallen through the cracks.

“I had first applied back in February and was put on PUA and didn’t receive anything," says Hannah McCarty of Somerset, Kentucky.

Hannah was switched from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to Unemployment insurance (UI) and says her account locked up and has not been resolved to date.

“They will tell you give it a week, give it two weeks, and then you never hear anything again,” Hannah explains.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is for workers not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits. It includes those unable to work as a result of COVID-19 or taking care of a family member with COVID, among others.

Another Kentuckian, James Lewis, says he has been told he is not eligible but cannot obtain answers as to why.

“In that CARES act, it says they have what’s called a secretary standard. It says their supposed to be prompt and communicate with you and let you know what’s going on if you’re eligible, but I haven’t gotten any communication," James tells 13 News.

Single father struggles without unemployment
Single father struggles without unemployment(None)

A single dad, he has struggled to provide for his family without unemployment benefits. It is a situation that single mom Joanie Sleeth from Burkesville, Kentucky can relate with.

“Right now, I talked to my landlord like yesterday and if I don’t have something like in the next week, I have to move with my two kids," Joanie explains emotionally.

Joanie was receiving benefits and tried to go back to work before getting sick. After filing again, her claim has been under investigation since July.

Governor Beshear says they have made significant progress on those who are still waiting.

“There are still so many claims filed per day. We’re always still fighting to make sure we can catch up," said Beshear in his press briefing Tuesday.

You can visit Kentucky’s unemployment insurance claims system here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chaplain Michael Holian celebrates retirement from the BGPD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Chaplain Michael Holian officially retired from the Bowling Green Police Department after 20 years of service to our community.

News

Local governments use new ‘dry fog’ technology to help combat spread of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The device is portable, and easy to use.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 12 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update afternoon on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

News

Feds charge man for placing Louisville police helicopter at risk

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man who pointed a laser pointer at a Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter blinding the pilots has been charged by federal criminal complaint.

Latest News

News

Barren Co. non-profit extends childcare options for distance learning Fridays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Barren County non-profit is expanding childcare options for parents as the school district doesn’t meet in person on Fridays.

State

Kentucky Supreme Court: Legal fees OK in Purdue Pharma case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear properly paid a law firm $4.2 million in legal fees for helping the state settle a lawsuit against opioid-maker Purdue Pharma when he was attorney general.

News

Kentucky NAACP releases statement regarding the Grand Jury’s report into the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The statement begins by saying "The investigation is finally complete, and unfortunately, we are not surprised by the results of the Grand Jury."

News

KSP, family plead for answers in murder-arson of 81-year-old woman in Trigg County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-arson case after an 81-year-old woman was found dead inside a burnt home in Trigg County.

News

Kroger to celebrate re-grand opening of newly expanded Scottsville Road store

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The store, located at 2945 Scottsville Road, has undergone a significant remodel which included an expansion of around 40,000 square feet.

News

Tenn. authorities out in ‘full force’ to help locate suspects in Monroe Co. double murder

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Authorities in Livingston, Tennessee are working together with KSP to follow up on any possible leads in the Monroe County murder investigation currently underway.