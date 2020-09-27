Advertisement

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers host Breonna Taylor Protest in Bowling Green

BG Freedom Walkers Breonna Taylor Protest and March
BG Freedom Walkers Breonna Taylor Protest and March(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a peaceful protest and march Saturday evening.

The group decided to hold the protest this weekend following the indictment of one of the officers involved in the Brenna Taylor case.

#SayHerName #share#Share#share

Posted by BG Freedom Walkers on Friday, September 25, 2020

Karika Nelson of the Freedom Walkers said following the latest announcement in the Taylor case made her emotional.

“It was a bunch of emotions. I was angry, I was sad, I cried, I called my best friend, I called a local mentor, and I kind of expected that. But I just had a little glimpse of faith and hope that Daniel Cameron would do the right thing and that she would get the justice that she deserved, just like the grand jury should have reversed and had done the opposite. So that whole day, my day was a blur, I just couldn’t believe it even though I expected it. I thought that this would be a time for them to do the right thing as I said and it wasn’t,” said Karika Nelson, BG Freedom Walkers.

Following the protest, the group marched down the streets of Bowling Green to the justice center.

Justice for Breonna Taylor protest and march at Circus Square Park in Downtown Bowling Green.

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, September 26, 2020

