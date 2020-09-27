Bowling Green/ Warren County NAACP Youth hold Prayer and Peace Rally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP Youth held their first event on Saturday.

The Prayer and Peace Rally invited members of the community out to the Shake Rag Barbershop.

The BG-WC NAACP Youth is holding their first event this afternoon. They are holding a Prayer and Peace Rally at the Shake Rag Barber Shop. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/BE0xHMozwz — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) September 26, 2020

“So this is the Peace and Prayer event. We are praying for people that are getting shot during these times and we are praying for justice and that is basically what it is,” said Myra Jones, 13 years old.

The event included speakers from the community and ended with a group prayer.

“I feel like it is important because you need to know why people are being shot and to stop it and try to get people to stop doing it,” said Alysa Jones, 10 years old.

The NAACP Youth members are planning to host another event in November.

