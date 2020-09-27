Advertisement

Bowling Green/ Warren County NAACP Youth hold Prayer and Peace Rally

BG-WC NAACP Youth
BG-WC NAACP Youth(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP Youth held their first event on Saturday.

The Prayer and Peace Rally invited members of the community out to the Shake Rag Barbershop.

“So this is the Peace and Prayer event. We are praying for people that are getting shot during these times and we are praying for justice and that is basically what it is,” said Myra Jones, 13 years old.

The event included speakers from the community and ended with a group prayer.

“I feel like it is important because you need to know why people are being shot and to stop it and try to get people to stop doing it,” said Alysa Jones, 10 years old.

The NAACP Youth members are planning to host another event in November.

