Boys to Law Enforcement Day

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Boys to Men Leadership Group of Kentucky shared Saturday with our local heroes.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Saturday, September 26, 2020

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police, and the Western Kentucky University Police Department all joined together with local youth for a variety of leadership activities Saturday afternoon.

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 26, 2020

“It was really great. Boys to Law Enforcement Day was something that solidified the way the community law enforcement could highlight ways that we can build bridges, and work together, and just get relationships that are in a place where we can be open enough to have a great conversation with one another about a lot of different topics. So we can’t thank the organizers enough for orchestrating this. It was a great success and law enforcement was there and happy to going forward taking part in a lot of other events they had planned,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Saturday, September 26, 2020

Boys To Law Enforcement Day consisted of an array of activities that including Running Bases with a Cop, Catch with A Cop, Home Run Derby, and ended in a Flag Football Charity Game. Each activity was broken down into grade levels within the program.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Saturday, September 26, 2020

