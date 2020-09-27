Advertisement

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 456 new cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

As of 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Gov. Beshear announced at least 66,491 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, 456 of which were newly reported Sunday. Sixty of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 10 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 2 months old.

The Governor announced three more deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death total to 1,157. The deaths reported included a 97-year-old woman from Bell County; an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving,” the Governor said. “Let’s continue to light our homes and businesses up green and ring our bells at 10 a.m. to let those in mourning know that they are loved and in our thoughts.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

More InformationRead about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and summaries of the Governor’s news conferences at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Federal law enforcement here will continue to respond as one to swiftly mitigate threats to our city.”

Metcalfe County Schools released the following statement Sunday about transiting to instruction all “At Home" while contact tracing and preventing spread of COVID-19 after staff members at the district tested positive for the virus.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police, and the Western Kentucky University Police Department all joined together with local youth for a variety of leadership activities Saturday afternoon.

This year they had their largest crowd of 95 bikes and in total, they raised $2,341 and 50 toys were donated.

The NAACP Youth members are planning to host another event in November.

The group decided to hold the protest this weekend following the indictment of one of the officers involved in the Brenna Taylor case.