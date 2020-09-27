Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Toys for Tots kicked off their 5th Annual Motorcycle Run Saturday morning. Riders gathered at Doug’s Motor City in Bowling Green before hitting the road at 11 am.

Be on the lookout for a motorcycle run for Toys for Tots today. 100 riders have registered so far.. they take off at 11AM. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/JscNffYEqv — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) September 26, 2020

“This event is important to us because it is apart of our Toys for Tots mission to give toys to the less fortunate children in Warren County. Today the registration is either a 20 dollar entry fee or a new toy,” said Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

This year they had their largest crowd of 95 bikes and in total, they raised $2,341 and 50 toys were donated.

Donation boxes for Toys for Tots will be put out after October 31.

