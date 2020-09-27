Metcalfe County Schools Moves to All “At Home” Instruction for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

EDMONTON, Ky. (September 27, 2020) -- Metcalfe County Schools released the following statement Sunday about transiting to instruction all “At Home" while contact tracing and preventing spread of COVID-19 after staff members at the district tested positive for the virus.

The statement released reads as follows:

"Metcalfe County Schools will transition to ALL “At Home” learning for the week of September 28 – October 2.

A small group of staff members reported positive COVID-19 test results, so the district is taking this preventative measure out of an abundance of caution.

Due to contact tracing, a number of elementary school administrators likely will be asked to quarantine. District leaders determined that without these staff members, it would be difficult for the elementary school to resume normal operations. Therefore, all three schools will move to “At Home” instruction for one week with plans to return to “In Person” classes after Fall Break on Oct. 12. This includes the 21st Century afterschool program, which will also move to virtual instruction.

While district leaders believe this will affect a small number of people, administrators will contact, by phone, any student, staff, or community member who may be impacted.

Buildings will be open on Monday, Sept. 28. If parents need to pick up a Chromebook or other materials for their children, they are asked to stop by between 8am and 3pm.

In addition, Metcalfe County Schools is expanding its At Home Meal Service Program. All children under the age of 18 are eligible for food pickup. To serve more families, the district will offer two pick up times on Monday, Sept. 28: 9am-11am and 3pm-6pm. There will be a tent set up in front of the Metcalfe County Board of Education office at 709 West Stockton Street.

Because the decision to move to “At Home” learning affects the elementary school primarily, at this point, all middle school and high school athletic activities will continue as scheduled. Coaches will be in contact with their teams with any further instructions.

As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and community. If you have any questions, please contact your building principal or the Metcalfe County Board of Education."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.