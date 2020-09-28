Advertisement

Albany man killed in single vehicle accident

Thomas Dyer of Albany, KY was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Albany man died Saturday after the vehicle he was in left the roadway.

According to Kentucky State Police, 37-year-old Jonathan Dyer of Albany was driving a 2003 Hyundai east bound on KY 1880 when he failed to stop at the intersection of Albany Rd. Dyer crossed the road and struck an earth embankment. Dyer was transported to the Cumberland County hospital and later flown UK hospital. A passenger, 60-year-old Thomas Dyer, also of Albany, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner.

KSP said neither parties involved were wearing their seat belts.

