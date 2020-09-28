Barren County Dive Team pulls car from lake, all occupants safe
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - All occupants of a car are safe after the vehicle and its boat trailer submerged at Barren River Lake Sunday night.
According to the Barren County Dive Team Special Operations, a car with a boat trailer attached submerged into the ater at the Barren River State Park boat ramp.
The car was recovered and no one in the car was injured.
“Always a relief to hear, “all occupants in the vehicle are out and safe,”' said the team in a Facebook post.
Fish and Wildlife, wrecker service and members of the dive team assisted with the rescue.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.