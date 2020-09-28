Advertisement

Barren County Dive Team pulls car from lake, all occupants safe

Car submerged and then rescued in Barren County.
Car submerged and then rescued in Barren County.(Barren County Rescue)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - All occupants of a car are safe after the vehicle and its boat trailer submerged at Barren River Lake Sunday night.

According to the Barren County Dive Team Special Operations, a car with a boat trailer attached submerged into the ater at the Barren River State Park boat ramp.

The car was recovered and no one in the car was injured.

“Always a relief to hear, “all occupants in the vehicle are out and safe,”' said the team in a Facebook post.

Fish and Wildlife, wrecker service and members of the dive team assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Showers and storms to start the work week!

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking a cold front that will bring with it moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions!!

Accidents

Campbellsville collision results in one fatality

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
According to Kentucky State Police, 78-year-old Glen Perkins of Campbellsville was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa on Lone Valley Road when he turned left onto KY 55 and struck a south bound Chevy Silverado.

News

Man arrested in Glasgow on burglary charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Man arrested in Glasgow on burglary charges

News

Med Center Health brings high-tech disinfecting to Southcentral Kentucky Hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The Med Center has deployed Diversey’s Moonbeam 3 short-wave ultraviolet light disinfection device.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms for today!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms today then dry and cool for most this week!

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.

News

Students: Here’s what to do if you get COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The WKU COVID-19 hotline is 270-745-2019.

News

Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse in the country at 23.5 per 1000 children.

News

Hispanic business owner in Glasgow says her store helps local Hispanics/Latinos

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I help customers out with medical visits or legal problems or just pointing them out in the right direction."

News

Bowling Green church holds drive-thru pet blessing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The church holds the blessing every fall in honor of Saint Francis, a saint who loved animals.