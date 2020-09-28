Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A group of bikers gathered at Moose Lodge in Bowling Green to support children who are victims of abuse.

The group known as Guardians of the Children, a nationwide organization, held a candlelight vigil to honor both the victims and those who died from child abuse. The candlelight vigil was held nationwide from all the different chapters of Guardians of the Children.

Supporters hold candles at vigil for victims of child abuse. (None)

Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse in the country at 23.5 per 1000 children according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. One member says people need to be aware of the abuse that is happening in Kentucky.

“If a child is brought to our attention that needs additional help, that’s where we get called in. We will be that mentor or just another person that is with them literally from beginning to end," says “Faith," a member of Guardians of the Children.

All of the members go by their road names to maintain the same anonymity as the children escaping their abusers.

